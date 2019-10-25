U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading 8.1% Higher

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.72, 2,047,192 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,769,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded U.S. Silica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $529.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.55.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

