UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $188.19 and last traded at $188.24, 509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 38,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $35,000. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

