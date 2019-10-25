ugChain (UGC) Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. One ugChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $201,912.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ugChain has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar.

About ugChain

UGC is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

