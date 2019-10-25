UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UMBF. BidaskClub raised shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kris A. Robbins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $50,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,085.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $206,437.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,396,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $276,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

