UNI COIN Reaches Market Cap of $18.47 Million (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, UNI COIN has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $18.47 million and $1,639.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00018614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,908,160 tokens. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

