United States Basketball League (OTCMKTS:USBL) Trading Down 49.9%

United States Basketball League Inc (OTCMKTS:USBL)’s share price fell 49.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 16,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 244% from the average session volume of 4,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

United States Basketball League Company Profile (OTCMKTS:USBL)

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for United States Basketball League Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Basketball League and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.