UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,303 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,538,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.56, for a total value of $5,914,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 163,331 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,581.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.84.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

