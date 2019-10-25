Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UFPI. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of UFPI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. 28,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Universal Forest Products has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 20.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 35.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,112,000 after acquiring an additional 263,869 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products Company Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

