Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $375.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 186,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,138. The company has a market cap of $721.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $30.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

