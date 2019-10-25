Upfiring Hits Market Capitalization of $574,457.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Upfiring has a total market capitalization of $574,457.00 and $12,721.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. During the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Upfiring

Upfiring’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com.

Buying and Selling Upfiring

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, RightBTC, COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

