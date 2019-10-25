UrtheCast (TSE:UR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

UrtheCast Corp (TSE:UR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.14. UrtheCast shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,396 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get UrtheCast alerts:

UrtheCast (TSE:UR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.06 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that UrtheCast Corp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UrtheCast (TSE:UR)

UrtheCast Corp., a technology company, provides information-rich products and services to geospatial and geoanalytics markets. The company operates Earth observation sensors in space, including two satellites, Deimos-1 and Deimos-2, to produce imagery data distributed directly to partners and customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for UrtheCast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UrtheCast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.