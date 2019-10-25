US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti increased their target price on US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of USCR traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.34. US Concrete has a 12-month low of $27.68 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $270,926.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $177,498 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of US Concrete by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the third quarter worth about $182,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

