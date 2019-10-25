USDK (USDK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.28 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $27.28 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00009618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00202096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $142.59 or 0.01505329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029406 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00087907 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com.

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.