VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Given $2.85 Average Target Price by Analysts

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $2.85 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VAALCO Energy an industry rank of 57 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, GMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock remained flat at $$2.03 during trading on Friday. 31,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 96.56% and a return on equity of 38.53%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 403,732 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 186,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 179,481 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,257,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 81,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

