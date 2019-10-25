Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 35.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 51,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $96.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $68.81 and a 1 year high of $97.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.