Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.82 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,567,563 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,936,190,000 after purchasing an additional 385,074 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,986,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,097,675,000 after purchasing an additional 342,648 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,368,268 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,603,974,000 after purchasing an additional 782,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.95. 1,034,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,991,012. The stock has a market cap of $1,056.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares in the company, valued at $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

