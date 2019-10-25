Valterra Resource (CVE:VQA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Valterra Resource Corp (CVE:VQA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50.

Valterra Resource Company Profile (CVE:VQA)

Valterra Resource Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and porphyry deposits. The company has a 100% interest in the Swift Katie property consisting of 19 contiguous MTO mineral claims covering approximately 83 square kilometers located near Salmo, British Columbia.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Valterra Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valterra Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.