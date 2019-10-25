ValuEngine Downgrades VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Sell

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,751. VALEO/S has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

