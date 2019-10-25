ValuEngine Lowers Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Sandler O’Neill raised Luther Burbank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

LBC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,578. The stock has a market cap of $617.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 5,518.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 47,329 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.