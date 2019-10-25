ValuEngine Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to “Hold”

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.47 to $3.46 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. 2,618,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,278. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Wipro has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Wipro by 18.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wipro by 22.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 6.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 63,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

