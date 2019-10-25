Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Vanadium One Energy Corp (CVE:VONE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 122800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10.

About Vanadium One Energy (CVE:VONE)

Vanadium One Energy Corp. engages in the exploration of base metals and precious metals in Canada and Mexico. It holds 100% interest in Clinton manganese project located in British Columbia; 100% Interest in Ivanhoe property in Ontario; interest in San Miguel property in Mexico; and option to acquire a 100% interest in Mont Sorcier vanadium project in Quebec, Canada.

