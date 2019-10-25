VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is Q3 Asset Management’s 7th Largest Position

Q3 Asset Management cut its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,748 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 5.7% of Q3 Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Q3 Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,487,609. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $30.96.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.