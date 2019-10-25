Vanguard Group Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.76% of Preformed Line Products worth $7,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 70.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 11.9% in the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.10. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $45.12 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.84 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.65%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Preformed Line Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

