Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $7.43 Million in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 174,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of Cortexyme as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CRTX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $22.51. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,395. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.09.

In other news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc acquired 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $125,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.