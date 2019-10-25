Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 515,969 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,113,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.39% of Calithera Biosciences worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Beddow Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CALA. ValuEngine downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.77. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

