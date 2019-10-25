Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 8,872 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Associated Capital Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AC. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

NYSE:AC remained flat at $$38.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,139. Associated Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 111.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $73,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,472 shares of company stock valued at $263,529. 83.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.