Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics were worth $7,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,257. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

