Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,554,000 after buying an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,839. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $163.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

