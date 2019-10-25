Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $88.93 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $90.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

