Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) PT Set at $146.00 by Barrington Research

Barrington Research set a $146.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VAR. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $126.33 on Monday. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $142.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $54,079.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

