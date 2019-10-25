Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VECO. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ VECO traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 244,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,585. The firm has a market cap of $607.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,915,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,064,000 after purchasing an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,212,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 25.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 180,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

