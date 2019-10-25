Veris (ASX:VRS) Trading Up 15%

Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS) shares were up 15% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), approximately 108,593 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31.

About Veris (ASX:VRS)

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company operates through Surveying, and Professional & Advisory segments. The Surveying segment examines and records the features of a land or infrastructure to create maps, plans, and detailed descriptions, as well as to facilitate construction.

