Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Shares Down 10%

Veritec Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTC) shares traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 8,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 784% from the average session volume of 905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Veritec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VRTC)

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

