Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,281,706 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,614,000 after purchasing an additional 688,375 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 252,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,057,475 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,566,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 481,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $81,128.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,906.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.