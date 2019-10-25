Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $195.94

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.94 and last traded at $195.05, with a volume of 55165 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $232.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Reshma Kewalramani sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $120,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,405 shares of company stock valued at $33,060,199 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.