Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $203.00 at Leerink Swann

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price lifted by Leerink Swann from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.17. The stock had a trading volume of 64,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,513. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $151.80 and a twelve month high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,470.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 107,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $20,487,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,954,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,405 shares of company stock worth $33,060,199. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

