Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Viacom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viacom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Viacom from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered shares of Viacom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viacom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.31.

Get Viacom alerts:

NASDAQ VIAB traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 160,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,148,363. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Viacom has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. Viacom had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viacom will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Viacom by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viacom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viacom by 1,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Viacom by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Viacom by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viacom

Viacom Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment offers entertainment content, services, and related branded products for consumers through approximately 314 locally programmed and operated television channels, including Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Nick Jr., VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Milkshake!, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Viacom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viacom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.