Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.01. 7,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $485.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.16 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Argus increased their price objective on Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

