Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Cousins Properties worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $880,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 27.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 24,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.17. 19,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,377. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.03 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 46.03%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

