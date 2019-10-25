Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $4.62 Million Investment in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.04. 35,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,860. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.05. Verisign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.28 and a fifty-two week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 51.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

