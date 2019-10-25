Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 3,900 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 104.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 236.9% during the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.56. 13,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $47.32.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.95 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

