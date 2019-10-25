Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $239.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on V. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.13. 7,571,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,401. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

