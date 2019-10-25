Visteon (NYSE:VC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Visteon (NYSE:VC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

NYSE VC traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.39. The company had a trading volume of 61,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,476. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $65.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Visteon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Guggenheim started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Visteon in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

