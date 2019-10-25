W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.32-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on GRA. Robert W. Baird set a $81.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.11.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $66.98. The stock had a trading volume of 737,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,458. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $470.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Force Andrew Hudson La III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.04 per share, with a total value of $276,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,654,834.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William C. Dockman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.21 per share, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $591,721.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 498,970 shares of company stock worth $32,047,464. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

