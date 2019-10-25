Wagners (ASX:WGN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Wagners Holding Company Ltd (ASX:WGN) traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.79 ($1.27) and last traded at A$1.78 ($1.26), 30,977 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.75 ($1.24).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.83.

Wagners Company Profile (ASX:WGN)

Wagners Holding Company Limited produces and sells construction materials in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction Materials and Services, and New Generation Building Materials. The Construction Materials and Services segment provides cement, flyash, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and reinforcing steel.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wagners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wagners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.