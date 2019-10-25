Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.50

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 2413648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The firm has a market cap of $223.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

In other Wallbridge Mining news, Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$136,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,713,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,490.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile (TSE:WM)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.