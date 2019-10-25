Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust updated its FY19 guidance to $1.70-1.72 EPS.

NYSE:WRE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 24,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

