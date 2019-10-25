Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lourd Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 84,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 450,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 150,677 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LYG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 162,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

