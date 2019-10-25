Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 175 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 45.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 91.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 339.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell sold 28,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $5,165,668.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.91, for a total value of $171,220.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,545.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.78.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,133. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.28 and a 52 week high of $195.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.40 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

