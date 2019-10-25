Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,300 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NYCB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

NYCB traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 34,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.49 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

